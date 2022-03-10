Doe Run Lake part of Ohio River Sweep this year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State waterways are in for a major cleanup and your help is asked for.

With temperatures warming up, folks may be eager to go hiking or enjoy the day at the lake.

However, the view may not be so nice due to trash and debris.

Kenton County Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Sportsman’s Warehouse is asking for volunteers to help them out.

Doe Run Lake will be part of this year’s Ohio River Sweep.

“By keeping the waters clean, keeping the trash out of our lake, that helps with the habitat,” Recreations Program Coordinator Rhonda Ritzi said.

Volunteers will be provided with all the needed tools to help them in the cleanup efforts.

“So, when you come to volunteer, we’re going to have garbage bags as well as gloves,” said Ritzi. “We’ll also have pickers. The hand pickers to help you pick up the trash.”

If anyone needs community service hours, this event will count towards those.

The big clean-up is on March 26 from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m.

To register, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.