Erlanger police work through conflicting info to make arrest in shooting

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The suspect in a shooting that prompted a warning from Erlanger police for residents to stay home Wednesday was arrested.

Quenton Abell, 18, is facing assault and wanton endangerment charges, according to the Erlanger Police Department.

The charges stem from Wednesday’s shooting, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., Kenton County Dispatch received reports of gunshots on Riggs Avenue between the area of Dick Combs Drive and Hulbert Avenue. Callers also said someone had been shot.

A juvenile male, who was shot multiple times in the abdomen, was found in the area, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Conflicting stories led officers to think they were looking for multiple suspects, according to police.

The Riggs Avenue scene was active for more than three hours as police searched for suspects. Residents in the area were urged to stay home.

Ginger Brown lives in the area. She was cooking dinner when police responded to the shooting.

“Real scary, real scary especially me being in a wheelchair,” Brown said. “I seen a bunch of different cops from different cities different areas. They had the street blocked off, had the dogs out.”

Police concluded through their investigation that there was only one suspect in the shooting. The suspect, later identified as Abell, was no longer in the area, according to police.

Erlanger police then called off the K-9 search.

Around 10:30 p.m., Abell arrived at the Erlanger Police Department, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

Brown says her normally quiet neighborhood along Riggs Avenue is changing.

“There’s a lot of activity on this street,” Brown described. “It’s almost like it’s a main street. You see kids up and down here all the time all day long.”

