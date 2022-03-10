Contests
Family of 4, dogs displaced in Butler County trailer fire

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:51 AM EST
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two adults, two children and two dogs were displaced in a trailer fire in Butler County early Thursday, dispatchers say.

It was reported at 1:15 a.m. at Catalina Manufactured Home Community on Germantown Road in Madison Township, according to dispatchers.

Initially, the dogs were trapped but they are OK, they say.

The trailer is a total loss, according to dispatch. A damage estimate was not available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dispatchers say the American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents with immediate lodging and food.

Fire crews cleared the scene by 4:15 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

