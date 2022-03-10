Contests
FIRST ALERT: Snow Friday night and Saturday morning!

Travel troubles can be expected on Saturday morning with accumulating snow
A big cool down is on the way with rain changing over to snow on Friday night into Saturday morning.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tranquil weather is expected Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs of 5in the low 50s.

Friday will be dry to start, but clouds increase as a cold front drags much colder air and moisture into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Wet snow will start to stick by late Friday evening, overnight Friday into Saturday and with falling temperatures, Saturday morning looks icy.

After 5pm Friday: As cold air arrives rain will change to light, wet snow. Roads and grounds will be fairly warm and with temperatures remaining above freezing late evening Friday. As roads will stay generally wet, for the first minor accumulation.

9pm - 5am Saturday: As temperatures fall well below freezing the slushy mix on the ground will freeze and a drier accumulating snow will fall on top of the icy surface and come to an end Saturday morning. While we look for 1 to 3 inches of snow, the first portion of the snow will melt before freezing, then snow on top of it. So you will never measure 3 inches of snow.

6am - 9am Saturday: Slushy, icy, and slick roads remain. The snow will end Saturday morning, then temperatures Saturday will remain in the 20s.

Temperatures will quickly recover by Sunday with highs back in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Next week will be dry and even warmer with 50s on Monday and Tuesday and even 60s by midweek!

