GRAPHIC VIDEO: 2 killed in wrong-way crash following police pursuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into semi-trucks following a police chase Thursday morning.

It happened on I-75 Northbound near Alexis Road around 12:45 a.m.

According to the police report, the driver led officers on a chase through residential streets after failing to pull over for a traffic stop. The driver then went on to I-75 North, initially driving in the right direction.

Police said at I-75 and Alexis, the driver turned the vehicle around and traveled southbound on the northbound lanes, at which point police ended their pursuit.

The vehicle fleeing from police then hit at least 2 semi-trucks, killing the driver and passenger. Their identities have not yet been released. The semi-drivers sustained minor injuries. Toledo Police identified the semi drivers as Jody Cicero, 50, of Monroe, and Jason Butler, 24, of Bellville.

One of the truck drivers at the scene told 13abc the now-burned semi was full of mail. It’s unclear at this time if any of it was salvageable.

I-75 northbound from Ottawa River Road to Alexis Road was closed for hours overnight. One lane reopened around 10 a.m. Thursday and the road fully reopened at 1:00 p.m.

