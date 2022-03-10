Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

I-71/75 reopens after semi crashes, spills Victoria’s Secret lingerie across NKY interstate

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Interstate 71/75 is open again at Dixie Highway after a semi crash resulted in Victoria’s Secret lingerie and Bath and Body Works lotions scattering across the road, Fort Mitchell police said.

The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes reopened first, followed by the southbound lanes just before 4:30 a.m., dispatchers confirm.

The semi driver suffered a minor injury, according to dispatchers.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
Erlanger police investigate a shooting on Riggs Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after man shot in Erlanger
Rain will change to snow Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5...
Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect

Latest News

Doe Run Lake part of Ohio River Sweep this year
Doe Run Lake part of Ohio River Sweep this year
Update on Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
Findlay Market Opening Day Parade back on schedule with end of lockout
Daniel Underwood
Clermont County man indicted on murder charges after roommate killed, prosecutor says
Two 16-year-olds have now been charged in connection with the shooting.
Second teen facing murder charge following 2021 Avondale shooting
The agencies will be prepared for severe weather damage assessments in NKY.
Boone County agencies participate in damage assessment training