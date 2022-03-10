I-71/75 reopens after semi crashes, spills Victoria’s Secret lingerie across NKY interstate

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Interstate 71/75 is open again at Dixie Highway after a semi crash resulted in Victoria’s Secret lingerie and Bath and Body Works lotions scattering across the road, Fort Mitchell police said.

The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes reopened first, followed by the southbound lanes just before 4:30 a.m., dispatchers confirm.

UPDATE: BOTH lanes now open.

75 SB just cleared. Still slow going in the area as traffic makes its way through.@FOX19 @LaurenMinorWXIX https://t.co/Cn5tmGsn5S pic.twitter.com/68QjuU17ls — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) March 10, 2022

The semi driver suffered a minor injury, according to dispatchers.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

