Kings Island hosting job fair Saturday to fill thousands of positions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island is hosting a job fair this Saturday, March 12, to fill thousands of positions for the park’s upcoming 50th anniversary season.

The park said immediate interviews and on-the-spot job offers will be made at the parks Festhaus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Job opportunities are available for candidates ages 16+ in all park operating areas, including rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, aquatics, security and guest services.

The jobs pay $15 to $18.50 per hour.

For more information on the positions available, and to apply, visit the park’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.