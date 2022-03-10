Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed by public transit bus in Covington

Pedestrian killed by public transit bus in Covington
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead following a hit and run in Covington involving a public transit bus, according to police.

The victim was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) bus around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street, Covington police said.

Police said the bus and victim reached the intersection at the same time. Police think the man was jogging from the area of the Suspension Bridge.

The victim has not been identified, but police think he was in his 30s.

The bus driver did not stop, unaware they even hit someone, according to police.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle that hit the man for several hours. Covington officers said they began talking with witnesses and looked at videos from nearby locations to find a TANK bus was involved.

About three hours after the crash, police said they found the TANK bus and the driver, who is cooperating.

The 4th Street and Scott Street intersection has been reopened.

FOX19 NOW has contacted TANK for comment, but have not heard back yet.

Covington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim.

Here is the description police provided:

  • Male, early 30s
  • Was wearing a green Eugene, Oregon 2019 marathon shirt with black shorts and white shoes
  • Had a Garmin watch on
  • Wearing wedding ring

Call Detective Brian Powers at 859-292-2375 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
Erlanger police investigate a shooting on Riggs Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after man shot in Erlanger
The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Thursday.
I-71/75 reopens after semi crashes, spills Victoria’s Secret lingerie across NKY interstate
Rain will change to snow Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5...
Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect

Latest News

Doe Run Lake part of Ohio River Sweep this year
Doe Run Lake part of Ohio River Sweep this year
Update on Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
Findlay Market Opening Day Parade back on schedule with end of lockout
Daniel Underwood
Clermont County man indicted on murder charges after roommate killed, prosecutor says
Two 16-year-olds have now been charged in connection with the shooting.
Second teen facing murder charge following 2021 Avondale shooting
The agencies will be prepared for severe weather damage assessments in NKY.
Boone County agencies participate in damage assessment training