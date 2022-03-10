Pedestrian killed by public transit bus in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead following a hit and run in Covington involving a public transit bus, according to police.

The victim was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) bus around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street, Covington police said.

Police said the bus and victim reached the intersection at the same time. Police think the man was jogging from the area of the Suspension Bridge.

The victim has not been identified, but police think he was in his 30s.

The bus driver did not stop, unaware they even hit someone, according to police.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle that hit the man for several hours. Covington officers said they began talking with witnesses and looked at videos from nearby locations to find a TANK bus was involved.

About three hours after the crash, police said they found the TANK bus and the driver, who is cooperating.

The 4th Street and Scott Street intersection has been reopened.

FOX19 NOW has contacted TANK for comment, but have not heard back yet.

Covington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim.

Here is the description police provided:

Male, early 30s

Was wearing a green Eugene, Oregon 2019 marathon shirt with black shorts and white shoes

Had a Garmin watch on

Wearing wedding ring

Call Detective Brian Powers at 859-292-2375 if you have any information.

