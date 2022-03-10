Contests
Reds regular season begins April 7 after MLB, players end lockout

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baseball is back. The Reds and MLB 2022 regular season will begin on April 7, according to the league.

The announcement comes after a 99-day lockout as MLB and the Player’s Association were in a labor dispute.

Bob Nightengale with USA Today Sports says teams will play 162 games with the season being extended by three days with doubleheaders.

Based on the schedule that was announced prior to the lockout, the Reds are on the road at Atlanta on April 7.

Opening Day at Great American Ball Park would be on April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians, based on the original schedule.

Spring Training will start around March 18-20, according to Nightengale.

Plans for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade are in motion as well, according to Neil Luken, chairman of the parade committee.

“You can’t really plan something when you don’t have a date or a time,” Luken said Thursday afternoon. “But now we can move forward with the planning and hit this thing hard and make sure we put on a great parade that the people of Cincinnati are expecting.”

Officials hope to have the parade for the first home game April 12.

Luken spoke to a possible silver lining of the lockout.

“This is gonna be ten days, two weeks, after the original opening day. Hopefully it’ll be 75 degrees and sunny, people are wearing shorts, good beer-drinking weather, and everybody has a good time.”

