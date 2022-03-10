Contests
Rides, animal encounters resume this weekend at the zoo

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This weekend marks the official start of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s spring season.

Rides, animal encounters, and giraffe feedings will resume.

“This is my favorite time of year at the zoo,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “Visitors are smiling and happy to be back outside enjoying nature, the gardens come to life, and more animals are out and about.”

Starting this Saturday, March 12, visitors can ride the Safari Express Train and the Conservation Carousel. The new Kanga’ Klimb aerial adventure course will reopen in April.

Early entry also resumes this weekend, so members will be able to enter at 9 a.m.

The zoo opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

