SB I-71/75 closed in NKY due to semi crash, shampoo spill

Southbound Interstate 71/75 is closed until further notice at Dixie Highway due to a semi crash that spilled its load of shampoo, Kenton County dispatchers say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:49 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 71/75 is closed until further notice at Dixie Highway due to a semi crash that spilled its load of shampoo, Kenton County dispatchers say.

It’s not clear how long it will take to clean up the shampoo and haul the massive vehicle away, they say.

The crash was reported just after midnight Thursday.

The driver suffered a minor injury, according to dispatchers.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

We will continue to update this story throughout the morning on FOX19 NOW starting at 4 a.m.

