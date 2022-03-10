Second teen facing murder charge following 2021 Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenage suspect is now the second person to be charged with murder in connection with a September 2021 shooting in Avondale.

Michael Madaris, 16, was charged Thursday with murder for the death of 18-year-old Avante Beatty, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Madaris is already incarcerated on a charge unrelated to Beatty’s death, police explained. Madaris was 15 at the time of the shooting, court records show.

Madaris is the second 16-year-old to be charged in the 2021 deadly shooting.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Dabloe Olagbemiro, 16, was arrested, police announced at the time.

Olagbemiro admitted to being the driver of the car involved in Beatty’s shooting, according to court documents.

Beatty was walking on Lexington Avenue near Reading Road on Sept. 27 when he was shot by someone in a passing car, court documents show.

