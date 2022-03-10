‘We need answers:’ Mother-of-two’s murder case remains unsolved 16 years later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sixteen years after a Cincinnati mother of two was brutally murdered inside her own home, her killer has not been caught, and her car is still missing.

Cincinnati police records show Lakeisha Streety, 28, was stabbed and strangled inside of her apartment on Stanton Avenue in Walnut Hills on March 10, 2006.

Detectives described Lakeisha’s death as “the result of homicidal violence.”

Keith Streety, Lakeisha’s brother, found his sister dead in her bed. He was with Lakeisha’s two children at the time. Lakeisha’s son was just 9 years old, while her daughter, Jameela Zyyon, was only 8.

“It was real hard for us to go through that together. To this day, we still are trying to heal off of that,” Keith Streety said. “It was just out of control. We had to call the authorities, and it was just not a pretty site to see. It was not something that I was ready for.”

Lakeisha Streety (Provided)

Relatives said the person responsible for Lakeisha’s murder had wiped the crime scene clean.

“He literally, or she, cleaned up the scene,” Zyyon said. “There’s literally nothing there. Had plenty of time and had it planned out for sure.”

Lakeisha’s car, a burgundy 1991 Pontiac Bonneville, was discovered to be missing. To this day, it has not been found.

Family members believe Lakeisha knew the person who killed her, although they cannot understand why her life was taken.

“[She was] young and early in her life, and just trying to find her way, trying to raise her kids,” Keith Streety said.

For Zyyon, memories of her mother are less vivid now that time has passed. The loss of her mom has left a gaping hole in her heart that will never be filled.

“Just want justice for my mom. I just want her to have a voice and somebody to say something,” Zyyon said. “They show me pictures and videos and stuff, but it’s not the same as actually being around her.”

Both Lakeisha’s daughter and brother believe their only hope for healing is to see the case solved.

Anyone with information on Lakeisha’s murder, or on the whereabouts of her vehicle, can call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.