Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images

Phone scam
Phone scam(Pixabay)
By Marissa Sulek and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A picture of a woman floating around social media is part of what victims said could be an invasive phone scam leading to explicit images.

WSMV looked into this and found out the scam seems to be going to women’s phones across the country.

When a text popped up with a picture of a woman’s face and an uncomfortable message, Sophie Mathai and her mother, Cathy, knew something seemed off.

“I was like, ‘I’m a minor, but hope you find who you’re looking for,’” Sophie said of her response to the first text.

The unknown number texted Sophie back, saying, “She must have handed me the wrong #. Did you enjoy the photo, though?”

Sophie said the number seemed familiar, and the person behind it seemed to know she was gay.

“It was a 615 number and also with that detail of “She must have given me the wrong number,” pointed out Sophie.

“I got it a week later from a totally different number,” said her mom, Cathy. “Same face photo, slightly different entrée like ‘Oh, sorry I missed you.’”

When her mother was sent the same photo, they learned they weren’t the only targets.

“We have people on our block that are getting it, people in our Bible study that are getting it; it’s just this massive scheme,” Cathy believes.

It’s a scheme Sophie said she’s seen women report on TikTok. When she got the text, she reported it to Columbia Police.

If you receive a text with the woman’s face, Robyn Householder, CEO of BBB Middle Tennessee, said to reach out to law enforcement and don’t text the number back.

“What you’ve really done for that scammer is confirm this is a legitimate phone number,” she said.

Householder said scams like this use bots and automation to get different phone numbers.

“Once they have access to your phone, then they have access to your contact list,” she said. “One victim makes it a good day for them.”

Both Cathy and Sophie Mathai said that number eventually sent explicit images. When they stopped texting, so did the person on the other end. Now they want others to be aware.

The BBB suggests taking a screenshot of the text and sending it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed by public transit bus in Covington
Rain will change to snow Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5...
Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect
The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Thursday.
I-71/75 reopens after semi crashes, spills Victoria’s Secret lingerie across NKY interstate
The loaded gun was brought to the school by a third grade student, according to Cincinnati...
3rd-grader brings loaded gun to Cincinnati elementary, district says

Latest News

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
AAA says travel safe tonight with winter weather in the Tri-State
AAA says travel safe tonight with winter weather in the Tri-State