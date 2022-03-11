Contests
Man charged with raping woman at NKY business in 2019

By Kim Schupp and Courtney King
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have arrested and charged a man accused of raping a woman in Dec. 2019 at a Northern Kentucky business, according to the Wilder Police Department.

Preetpal Singh, 34, was charged with rape and kidnapping.

Police said on Dec. 25, 2019, the victim encountered Singh at a bar in Wilder, Ky. before going next door to his family’s business.

The victim told police during their time there, Singh made multiple comments about wanting to have sex with her, but said she made it clear she was not interested or willing.

After spending time in the store, the victim reported to police the suspect locked the door and turned off the lights.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said she was afraid Singh was going to harm her if she did not go along with it.

“The suspect forcibly pulled the victim to the floor by her arms. The defendant further restrained the victim by holding her arms down with his hands and by applying the weight of his body upon the victim as he had vaginal intercourse with her,” the complaint reads.

The victim told police throughout the sexual assault she was not consenting but he continued, and she was in fear of physical injury based on Singh’s actions.

Singh was interviewed by police where he denied any physical contact with the victim.

A sexual assault kit of the victim was submitted to Kentucky State Police on Jan. 9, 2020. The exam was completed by KSP on Feb. 8, 2022 and the DNA profile was matched to Singh.

He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Campbell County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

