Police search for missing 2-year-old boy from Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Wright police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who went missing Friday night.

Officials are attempting to locate Kieran Jennings, 2, who was last seen with his father at the Days Inn Motel in Fort Wright. Last contact was made Friday at 6 p.m.

Police have identified the father as Merrell Jennings. They say he left with Kieran earlier in the day driving a 2006 white Chevy Trailblazer to an unknown location.

Kieran is described with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing Khaki dinosaur pants, a maroon shirt and a grey and yellow coat.

Anyone with any information related to Kieran or Merrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Wright police at 859-331-2191 or Kenton County Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

