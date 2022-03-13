Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Chilly and Windy Today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold start, southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph out of the south.

The warming trend continues next week with highs in the 50s early in the week and eventually making its way into the 70s by St. Patrick’s Day!

Though the bulk of the forecast period is dry, we do have a couple of days where an umbrella may be warranted. Tuesday could have a slight rain chance, but better chances of rain arrives on Friday and Saturday. These showers by the end of the week and into the weekend will drop highs into the 60s going into next weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast

Most Read

Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say
Kristian Hemmitt
Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at Cincinnati daycare
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday.
Car crashes into NKY bar & grille
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Jogger killed by public transit bus in Covington identified
It is a four-year deal, according to the report.
Bengals signing Super Bowl champion to bolster o-line, per report

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Warmer The Next Few Days, Widespread Rain Friday
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Sunny and Pleasant Today
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Frank Marzullo
Warming Into The 60′s For The New Work Week