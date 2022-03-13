Chilly and Windy Today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold start, southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph out of the south.

The warming trend continues next week with highs in the 50s early in the week and eventually making its way into the 70s by St. Patrick’s Day!

Though the bulk of the forecast period is dry, we do have a couple of days where an umbrella may be warranted. Tuesday could have a slight rain chance, but better chances of rain arrives on Friday and Saturday. These showers by the end of the week and into the weekend will drop highs into the 60s going into next weekend!

