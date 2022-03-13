Cincinnati Reds trade Sonny Gray to Minnesota Twins for prospect Chase Petty

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -The Cincinnati Reds traded right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins for a prospect on Sunday in their first move following the lockout, which signals at least a short-term rebuild.

Gray was one of the Reds’ top trade chips this offseason as the club lowers its player payroll. He is in the last year of his contract (owed $11 million) with a $12 million club option for 2023.

The Reds received right-hander Chase Petty in return for Gray, the 26th overall pick in last summer’s MLB Draft. Petty, who will turn 19 in April, was rated as the No. 7 prospect in the Twins’ farm system by MLB.com.

