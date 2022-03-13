Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Reds trade Sonny Gray to Minnesota Twins for prospect Chase Petty

Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against...
Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against St. Louis Cardinals, Sept. 1, 2021, at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar | Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Bobby Nightengale
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -The Cincinnati Reds traded right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins for a prospect on Sunday in their first move following the lockout, which signals at least a short-term rebuild.

Gray was one of the Reds’ top trade chips this offseason as the club lowers its player payroll. He is in the last year of his contract (owed $11 million) with a $12 million club option for 2023.

The Reds received right-hander Chase Petty in return for Gray, the 26th overall pick in last summer’s MLB Draft. Petty, who will turn 19 in April, was rated as the No. 7 prospect in the Twins’ farm system by MLB.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say
Kristian Hemmitt
Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at Cincinnati daycare
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday.
Car crashes into NKY bar & grille
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Jogger killed by public transit bus in Covington identified
It is a four-year deal, according to the report.
Bengals signing Super Bowl champion to bolster o-line, per report

Latest News

C.J. Uzomah
C.J. Uzomah leaving Bengals, per report
Jesse Winker
Reds trade All-Star Winker, Suarez to Seattle
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) jokingly pretends to throw a ball into the...
Bengals’ DT Hill staying in Cincinnati, report says
Bengals make several moves to start free agency
Bengals make several moves to start free agency
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals reportedly adding another o-line piece