Alleged serial killer suspected of dismembering NYC woman

Police found the victim's body dismembered and discarded around Brooklyn. (WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT
NEW YORK (WCBS) - An 83-year-old previously convicted of killing two women was arrested after a woman’s body parts were found near her New York City apartment building.

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building learned Thursday that 83-year-old tenant Harvey Marcelin, a trans woman also known as Marceline Harvey, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

Warning: The details of the case are graphic and disturbing.

Harvey is suspected of dismembering a woman, identified as 68-year-old Susan Leyden, in her apartment. Police reportedly found Leyden’s torso bagged in a shopping cart the morning of March 3, just down the block from the apartment building.

The criminal complaint says surveillance cameras captured Harvey walking out of the building and leaving that bag at the corner. A search warrant was executed for the suspect’s residence, where a human head was discovered, according to the complaint.

Police believe Harvey befriended Leyden two years ago via social media. Leyden was reportedly last seen alive Feb. 27 walking into Harvey’s apartment.

New York State records show Harvey was convicted of murder in 1963 for shooting a woman to death. She was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and released in 1984. Two years later, Harvey was convicted of manslaughter for stabbing a woman to death and was released in 2019.

Harvey is being held without bail. Despite her advanced age, police are investigating whether she could be an active serial killer.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

