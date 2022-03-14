Contests
Asian Food Fest, Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest, Blink to return this year

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several Cincinnati fan-favorite festivals and activities are returning to the Queen City this year.

According to officials Asian Food Fest, Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, and Blink will be returning this year.

Asian Food Fest:

  • To start off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month as well as the first large Cincinnati food festival, the Asian Food Fest will kick off the festival return May 7-8 on Second Street in downtown Cincinnati.
  • It will highlight Asian food and culture by showcasing around 25 Asian restaurants and establishments and live entertainment.
  • The festival is open to the public. Vendor applications are currently open until March 18. Vendors can apply here.

Taste of Cincinnati

  • The annual Cincinnati staple is also one of the largest culinary art festivals in the nation. It started in 1979 and has featured many restaurants, food trucks, and Findlay Market vendors.
  • It will take place on Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel on May 28-30.
  • The hours are Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati:

  • The nation’s largest Oktoberfest showcases Cincinnati’s rich German heritage with food, beer, and live entertainment. The festival will be held on Second and Third Streets on Sept. 17-19.
  • Hours: Friday: 5 p.m.- midnight. Saturday: 11 a.m.-midnight, Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

BLINK Cincinnati:

  • The city’s largest art, light, and culture event will be returning to Over-the-Rhine Oct. 13-16.
  • Produced by AGAR, ArtWorks, Brave Berlin, the Haile Foundation, and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, the event is an outdoor experience that showcases a range of street art, projection mapping, and light-based installations.

