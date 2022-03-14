Bengals’ DT Hill signs $30 million extension: ‘It’s special here’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Defensive tackle B.J. Hill is signing a new deal to stay with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Tuesday.

Hill and the Bengals are in agreement on a three-year deal for $30 million, of which $15 million will come in year one.

“Deep down inside I knew I wanted to be back here,” Hill told our media partners at the Enquirer. “It’s special here. Special coaches, special players, special d-line. I definitely wanted to be back. That was my goal and main priority.”

The Enquirer also quotes Head Coach Zac Taylor speaking in praise of Hill: “When you interact with him, he’s exactly all of the things that we say we want to be about. A guy who is consistent every single day, he’s the same person every time he walks into the building, you know what you’re going to get with B.J. Hill. He really exemplifies what we want from our defense and that’s in one word - relentless.”

Hill joined the Bengals last August after spending his first three career years with the New York Giants.

He totaled 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks (fourth on team) during the regular season, and 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an INT in the playoffs.

He made one of the most important plays in the AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pro Football Focus graded Hill’s 2021-22 season at 70.4. He excels at a pivotal position in the modern NFL, being able to both stuff the run and rush the passer at a high level.

“You work so hard to get to the NFL and to make it to your second contract and I did it,” Hill told the Enquirer. “It’s truly a blessing to be here and be this special. “The main goal is to win a Super Bowl. I feel like we have a good chance to run it back and finish it.”

While Hill is returning to Cincinnati, fellow d-lineman Larry Ogunjobi won’t be. He inked a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears worth $40.5 million.

The Bengals defensive line rotation next year figures to include Hill, D.J. reader, Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai, who missed his rookie season with a knee injury.

