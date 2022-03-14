Bengals losing free agent Ogunjobi to Bears: report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is leaving Cincinnati for the Chicago Bears, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 27-year-old played just one season for the Bengals after playing his first four years in Cleveland.

Ogunjobi’s 2021-22 season came to a heartbreaking end when he was injured in the Bengals Wild Card round win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nearly two months after going on IR, Ogunjobi is expected to get a big payday from the Bears.

Ogunjobi is reportedly signing a three-year, $40.5 million deal with Chicago, per Rapoport.

A big deal for the #Bears: 3 years, $40.5M for Ogunjobi. https://t.co/MancQtlzrc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.