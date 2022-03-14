Bengals signing Super Bowl champion to bolster o-line, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are expected to start free agency off by adding some protection for Joe Burrow.

The Bengals plan to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ free agent guard Alex Cappa, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The reported contract is $40 million for four years, per Schefter.

Tom Brady’s loss will be Joe Burrow’s gain: Bucs’ free-agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals after free agency opens, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Cappa, 26, was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In the 2021-22 season, Cappa started every game for Tampa Bay at right guard.

He allowed only five sacks on the 1,182 snaps he played, according to PFF. The five allowed sacks were tied for the 11th fewest, while the 1,182 snaps were the fourth-most in the league. Cappa was only flagged once all of last season, per PFF.

Cappa’s 2021 PFF grade was 74.2.

Alex Cappa seriously tried to play with a broken leg against Washington in the wild-card game in 2020. Like he legit tried to play on a BROKEN LEG. Unreal toughness. An instant upgrade for the Bengals’ offensive line. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 14, 2022

Should the Bengals sign Cappa to play right guard, it would be an immediate upgrade at the position.

Hakeem Adeniji started nine games, including Super Bowl LVI, for the Bengals last season at right guard. He was the lowest graded (48.8) starting lineman for the Bengals, per PFF.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.