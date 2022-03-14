Contests
Bengals signing Super Bowl champion to bolster o-line, per report

Bengals make several moves to start free agency
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are expected to start free agency off by adding some protection for Joe Burrow.

The Bengals plan to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ free agent guard Alex Cappa, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The reported contract is $40 million for four years, per Schefter.

Cappa, 26, was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In the 2021-22 season, Cappa started every game for Tampa Bay at right guard.

He allowed only five sacks on the 1,182 snaps he played, according to PFF. The five allowed sacks were tied for the 11th fewest, while the 1,182 snaps were the fourth-most in the league. Cappa was only flagged once all of last season, per PFF.

Cappa’s 2021 PFF grade was 74.2.

Should the Bengals sign Cappa to play right guard, it would be an immediate upgrade at the position.

Hakeem Adeniji started nine games, including Super Bowl LVI, for the Bengals last season at right guard. He was the lowest graded (48.8) starting lineman for the Bengals, per PFF.

