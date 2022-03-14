Developer ‘disappointed’ after council kills incentives for Oakley Swensons Drive-In

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If a Swensons Drive-in is coming to Oakley, it won’t be with any taxpayer help.

On Monday, in a 5-4, vote, council nixed incentives that would have helped build the Swensons Drive-in, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The Akron-based hamburger and shake chain is a throwback to the time of car hops and curbside service.

The project has been in the works for years. The vote upset the developer who thought his company had adhered to city rules, only to have them change under the new council, which started its term in January.

Most Cincinnati City Council members campaigned on a promise to spread tax incentives to neighborhoods that haven’t seen investment.

As part of a $9 million project, Oakley Crossings Holdings LLC had planned to build a Swensons Drive-In Restaurant on Madison Road in Oakley, plus another building for retail tenants. A deal came before Cincinnati City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee which would have given the project an eight-year tax abatement from the City of Cincinnati.

Last week, council’s budget committee asked developer Chris Hildebrant, CEO of the Morelia Group, to included promises that black-owned and women-owned businesses would work on the project. That pledge was included in the deal that was brought forward Monday.

It still wasn’t enough for the majority of council members to grant the project $365,000 over eight years in tax incentives.

“So we’ve been working on this year …. and adhered to rules and guidelines set forth,” said Hildebrant to council members via a Zoom appearance. “Can you give me some insight on next development? If we are doing everything the city is asking us to do, but the rules have slightly changed because there is a new council, what are we supposed to do?”

Committee chairman Greg Landsman told Hildebrant that hopefully next time he could work closely with the city’s development department. and that the “votes will be there next time.”

Landsman added, “We do appreciate the investment in the city.”

“This is a part of the community that has seen a lot of investment,” said Councilman Reggie Harris said of Oakley. “There are a lot of cool things happening there. I don’t feel like citizens are going to miss or feel like we are not seeing things. When in fact, for the past five years there are neighborhoods not seen an ounce of development.”

The project could still be built, just without taxpayer help.

Hildebrant’s attorney, Charles Baverman III, told The Enquirer after the meeting they are “very disappointed it did not receive the needed votes.”

Hildebrant continues to see the development as a positive for Oakley, Baverman said, “We will evaluate the viability of the project,” Baverman said.

Against the tax incentive package: Councilmembers Harris, Landsman, Mark Jeffreys, Victoria Parks and Scotty Johnson.

For it: Liz Keating, Meeka Owens, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Jeff Cramerding.

All nine member of council are on the Budget and Finance Committee. After failing in committee, the project won’t move forward to a full council vote.

