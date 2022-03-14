Contests
C.J. Uzomah leaving Bengals, per report

C.J. Uzomah
C.J. Uzomah
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - C.J. Uzomah’s time in Cincinnati appears to be coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Uzomah is signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets.

Uzomah’s pro career started in 2015 when the Bengals drafted him in the fifth round out of Auburn.

The tight end has 1,591 receiving yards on 163 catches and 13 touchdowns in his time with the Bengals.

