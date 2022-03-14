Jogger killed by public transit bus in Covington identified

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The jogger hit and killed by a public transit bus in Covington has been identified,

Dennis Rahtz, 38, was running around 12:30 p.m. on March 10 when he was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street, Covington police said.

Police said the bus and Rahtz reached the intersection at the same time. Police think he was jogging back from the area of the Suspension Bridge.

The bus driver did not stop, unaware they even hit someone, according to police.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash. Covington police said Monday investigators are working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle that hit the man for several hours. Covington officers said they began talking with witnesses and looked at videos from nearby locations to find a TANK bus was involved.

TANK released the following statement to FOX19 NOW after the crash:

“On Thursday, March 10 a TANK bus was involved in an accident in Covington at the intersection of 4th & Scott Streets. The accident resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The investigation is ongoing, being led by the Covington Police Department. Because of the nature of the investigation, TANK will not be making any specific comments about the incident. All questions related to the accident are best referred to the Covington PD.

“The TANK Operator involved is cooperating fully with the police and is on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. The bus involved had a fully operational camera system and those videos have been turned over to the police to assist with their investigation.”

