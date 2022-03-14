Lane closures due to I-71 Mason Montgomery construction underway

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lane closures will be in effect in Warren County due to an ongoing construction project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Fields-Ertel Road will undergo bridge construction as a part of an ‘interchange expansion’ project at Mason-Montgomery Road and southbound I-71, ODOT said in an updated release.

For the week of March 14 to 18, Fields-Ertel will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following morning.

ODOT added that a full closure of Fields-Ertel may be necessary to provide additional space for drilling.

The Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for approximately $4.7 million for the project, according to the release.

The work is expected to be completed by late spring of 2023.

