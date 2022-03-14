Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lane closures due to I-71 Mason Montgomery construction underway

Construction on I-71 at Fields-Ertel will bring overnight lane closures.
Construction on I-71 at Fields-Ertel will bring overnight lane closures.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lane closures will be in effect in Warren County due to an ongoing construction project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Fields-Ertel Road will undergo bridge construction as a part of an ‘interchange expansion’ project at Mason-Montgomery Road and southbound I-71, ODOT said in an updated release.

For the week of March 14 to 18, Fields-Ertel will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following morning.

ODOT added that a full closure of Fields-Ertel may be necessary to provide additional space for drilling.

The Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for approximately $4.7 million for the project, according to the release.

The work is expected to be completed by late spring of 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say
Kristian Hemmitt
Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at Cincinnati daycare
Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday.
Car crashes into NKY bar & grille
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Jogger killed by public transit bus in Covington identified

Latest News

Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after virus attack
Brandon Shiveley, 19, could spend more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.
Attorney says client needs treatment, not punishment for child porn charges
Jesse Winker
Bronson Arroyo sounds off on Reds trades, business of baseball
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County auditor ‘shall not be suspended from public office’: Supreme Court commission
Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed over Ohio fuel spill in creek that killed wildlife
Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed over Ohio fuel spill in creek that killed wildlife