Man advertising for babysitter jobs sentenced to at least 8 years in prison on child porn charges
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man who was advertising online for babysitter jobs was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for possessing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

Ryan McConnell, 29, of Cincinnati, was arrested in early December after investigators discovered that he had the sexually explicit content on his phone.

Court documents state that FBI agents in Texas worked undercover on Kik messenger and discovered that McConnell was a part of a group called “toddlers,” where members would post and share photos and videos of child rape.

McConnell allegedly had child pornography showing “pre-pubescent and pubescent boys engaged in sexually explicit conduct while wearing diapers,” according to Parker.

According to Parker, McConnell tried posting babysitting ads with the name “Bryan S.” from 2010 to 2020 on sites like SitterCity.com, Care.com, Craigslist.org.

He had three SitterCity accounts and 20 Craigslist ads offering childcare and/or babysitting services, Parker said.

Anyone who might be a victim of his is asked the FBI at 513-979-8611.

