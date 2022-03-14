Contests
Middletown City Manager stepping down, replacement appointed

The press release said the City Manager Jim Palenick and the Middletown City Council mutually...
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Jim Palenick is stepping down as Middletown City Manager and Fire Chief Paul Lolli will step in to fill the role, the city announced Monday.

The press release said Palenick and the Middletown City Council mutually agreed to part ways.

In October of 2021, Palenick told the Enquirer he was the one who brought developers interested in building Hollywoodland to Middletown. Hollywoodland was a proposed $1.3 billion riverfront destination entertainment district and theme park.

The idea never reached Middletown City Council for a vote following criticism from many Middletown residents, according to the Enquire.

Palenick’s last day as city manager is Monday.

Middletown Vice Mayor Monica Nenni called the decision to appoint Chief Lolli as acting city manager an “obvious” one.

“When considering this opening, Chief Lolli was the obvious choice. He has been a staple of Middletown for years and will bring a consistency to the City Manager’s office that is needed right now,” Vice Mayor Nenni explained.

Chief Lolli will continue his role as the city’s fire chief.

“I am extremely grateful for the responsibility that City Council has entrusted me with to lead the City in this time of transition,” Chief Lolli said. “While change is difficult for everyone, I love the City of Middletown and will work every day to advance the citizens’ interests to the best of my ability.”

Chief Lolli will assume the role of Acting City Manager effective immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

