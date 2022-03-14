Contests
Milford business sets up fundraiser to help donut shop burned in gas explosion

By Andrea Medina
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Milford business owner is setting up a fund to help the owner of Pop’s Donuts after he and his shop were burned in a fire.

Around 10 p.m. on March 12, the owner of Pop’s called 911 saying his store was on fire.

This is what the owner told 911:

“I lit the oven. So, it must have not come on right away, so the gas filled up inside the oven. I smelled it when I came back to the back. I went to turn it off, I opened the door, and it just blew on me.”

The owner told 911 his face and arms were burned in the fire. He was taken to the hospital. The extent of the burns is unknown.

Alexa Nause is not only a frequent customer at Pop’s, but she also owns Milford Nutrition.

“Pop’s is such a staple in our community,” Nause said. “They do a lot at Milford High School. They do a lot for the neighboring schools and families.”

As a business owner, she says she knows how hard it could be for Pop’s to reopen.

“To have something like that happen, I know that if were to happen to my business, I probably wouldn’t be able to reopen,” Nause explained.

To help the donut shop owner, Nause is organizing a fundraiser at her business on March 18.

Nause says it is important for the community to offer a way to help Pop’s Donuts in its time of need.

As for the explosion that started the fire at the store, the cause is still being investigated, according to Miami Township Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Mack.

The assistant chief does think the fire is gas-related.

