Reds trade All-Star Winker, Suarez to Seattle

Reds trading All-Star Winker, Suarez, per report
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds are trading All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Monday.

Eugenio Suarez is also part of the deal and on his way to Seattle.

In return for Winker and Suarez, the Reds are getting pitcher Justin Dunn, pitcher Brandon Williamson and outfielder Jake Fraley. The Reds will also get a player to be named at a later time.

Dunn, 26, originally was selected by the New York Mets with the 19th overall pick of the 2016 first-year player draft. He was acquired by the Mariners in the December 2018 seven-player deal that sent Mariners IF Robinson Canó to New York. Dunn has made 25 Major League appearances, all for the Mariners. He made his Major League debut on 9/12/19 vs the Reds.

Fraley, 26, originally was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the competitive balance round of the 2016 first-year player draft, the 77th player taken overall. In November 2018, he was acquired by the Mariners in a 5-player deal. Fraley last season made 78 appearances for Seattle (51g in LF, 16g in CF, 6g in RF), and his .352 on-base percentage tied for the fifth-highest ever by a Mariners rookie. He averaged a walk ever 5.76 plate appearances, fourth-best in the Major Leagues behind Yasmani Grandal (4.31), Juan Soto (4.51) and Joey Gallo-TEX/NYY(5.55).

Williamson, 23, was selected by the Mariners in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 first-year player draft. He was an MiLB.com Mariners Organization All-Star in 2019 and 2021. Williamson spent last season at Class A Everett and Class AA Arkansas, where he combined for a 3.39 ERA in 19 starts. He entered the 2022 season rated 83rd in Baseball America’s Top 100 list, fifth-best in the Mariners’ system.

The day before trading Winker and Suarez, the Reds shipped starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins. The Reds received right-hander Chase Petty in return for Gray, the 26th overall pick in last summer’s MLB Draft

