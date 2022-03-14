Contests
Sheriff: Adams County man with loaded AR-15 surrenders before SWAT arrives

Brian Chandler
Brian Chandler(Adams County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A southern Ohio man armed with a loaded AR-15 rifle who was reported to be suicidal and making threats surrendered before a SWAT team arrived Sunday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Chandler, 50, of Winchester, is under arrest on charges of inducing panic and weapons under disability (illegally having a gun or guns), county jail records show.

He is held without bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 1 p.m. Monday, jail officials say.

Chandler had the loaded rifle with him in the garage of a home on Lark Street in Winchester when multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Randy Walters.

The caller reported a suicidal subject with a firearm who also was intoxicated at the location, he said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol sent several units. Deputies also responded from both Adams and Brown County sheriff’s offices, as well as officers from Manchester, West Union and Peebles police departments.

Authorities evacuated a nearby home as a precaution.

The standoff lasted less than 30 minutes. Chandler surrendered and walked out of the garage without the rifle.

This is the second time he was arrested in a similar situation at the home since December, according to Sgt. Walters.

Chandler was arrested on Dec. 16, charged with persistent disorderly conduct and released the same day, court records show.

“Winchester police responded to a similar incident at this home involving this suspect in December. Firearms were recovered then, too,” Sgt. Walters said. He had no further details on that situation early Monday.

Sheriff’s officials are relieved Sunday’s incident ended peacefully.

In January, a SWAT standoff ended with the armed suspect taking his own life, he said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

