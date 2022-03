CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Green Way Day” is returning to Skyline Chili on Thursday.

On St. Patrick’s Day, participating Skyline locations will be serving up shamrock green pasta.

3 days until Green Way Day! 🤩☘️

📷: Instagram user skylinechiliolentangy​

At participating locations on 3/17/22 only. pic.twitter.com/tl20dPpqPK — Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) March 14, 2022

