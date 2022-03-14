So long, snow! Temps in 60s, 70s this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - So long, snow!

Spring officially starts next week, but a major preview of it arrives in the Tri-State starting Monday.

Get ready for plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the 60s and 70s, well above normal for this time of year.

Thermometers will peak at 73 degrees Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day.

Rain will return to the forecast but with all that green beer flowing will anyone really care?

Daytime highs are expected to fall into the upper 50 and 60s by Sunday when Spring officially arrives at 11:33 a.m.

