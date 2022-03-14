Contests
Sunny and Pleasant Today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with temperatures back near 60 degrees.

Clouds build Monday night into Tuesday, but temperatures won’t be affected. Even warmer air arrives Wednesday and St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday!

Though the bulk of the forecast period is dry, we do have a couple of days where an umbrella may be warranted. Tuesday could have a slight rain chance, but better chances of rain arrives on Friday and Saturday. These showers by the end of the week and into the weekend will drop highs into the 60s going into next weekend!

Sunday is also the first day of spring - with continued spring-like conditions in the forecast going into the following week!

