THIS BLOWS: St. Puptrick’s Day event canceled due to winds

Red Dog Pet Resort and Sonder Brewing still had dogs show up with tails wagging!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday was supposed to be St. Puptrick’s Day at Sonder Brewing in Mason, Ohio. However, strong winds forced planners to cancel the event due to safety concerns for the dogs.

Wind gusts over 30 mph impacted the FOX19 NOW viewing area with feels-like temperatures (wind chill values) in the 20s and 30s.

According to the Red Dog Pet Resort website, St. Puptrick’s Day was an event planned for dogs to join in on the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. In addition, there would be a “pup chug,” with dog-friendly beer served to the dogs and the first dog to finish the dog-friendly beer wins!

The competition would have cost $5 to enter, and proceeds would have gone towards Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue.

There are no plans to reschedule this event, but those interested are urged to follow Red Dog Pet Resort’s social media for updates and announcements.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

