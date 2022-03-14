Contests
Toledo man convicted in death of his infant niece

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been convicted of killing his 5-month-old niece.

According to court documents, Ronnie Nelson was found guilty on Thursday of murder and felonious assault in the death of 5-month-old Ava Pope.

According to police records, the child was found unresponsive in the 5000 block of South Ave in March of 2020. Emergency crews took her to a hospital where she later died.

The coroner’s office ruled Pope’s death a homicide from abusive head trauma. Nelson was charged with murder just days after the child’s death.

According to our media partner the Toledo Blade, Nelson was an executive pastor and first assistant at Greater New Psalmist Church in Toledo at the time of his arrest.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 17, 2022.

