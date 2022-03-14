Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

US Customs: Nearly 150 grams of cocaine found in ‘high school cookbook’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad and Tobago.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a cookbook that had a lot more than just recipes in it last month.

Officers at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, examined a package described in the paperwork as a high school cookbook on Feb. 17, according to a CBP press release. The package contained one hardcover book titled “The Multi-Cultural Cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago & the Caribbean.”

However, the agency found several of the 500 recipes and 32 colored photographs missing, cut out to make room for a rectangular packet of cocaine weighing 147.6 grams.

The shipment was sent from Trinidad and Tobago to an address in the Little Caribbean neighborhood of New York City.

“How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”

February’s seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office.

The border protection personnel are trained to identify patterns and red flags that enable them to intercept shipments that may contain illicit and potentially dangerous goods, according to the agency.

U.S. importers provide advance information about container cargo, express consignment shipments and some international mail parcels bound for the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses this data to target and intercept high-risk shipments.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say
Kristian Hemmitt
Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at Cincinnati daycare
Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday.
Car crashes into NKY bar & grille
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Jogger killed by public transit bus in Covington identified

Latest News

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the...
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative