West Chester man killed in I-75 crash, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 48-year-old Butler County man died in a crash on Interstate 75 over the weekend, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Charles Kay of West Chester was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the coroner’s office confirmed Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

“Speed and impairment are suspected contributing factors in this incident,” sheriff’s officials said Monday in a news release.

The crash was reported at about 8:10 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of the highway and Needmore Road in Harrison Township, sheriff’s officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicates a silver Honda was traveling north on I-75 near Wagner Ford Road when the driver left his lane and sideswiped a pickup truck, the sheriff’s release states.

The Honda continued north on I-75 for about a mile and exited the highway at Needmore Road.

The car traveled across both lanes of Needmore Road, through the guardrail on the north side of Needmore Road and down the embankment, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders found the driver of the Honda ejected from the vehicle.

Harrison Township medics responded and took him to Miami Valley Hospital. where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was not injured in the crash, they said.

