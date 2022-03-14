Contests
Winning lottery ticket worth $25K a year for life sold in NKY

Lucky for Life
Lucky for Life(N.C. Education Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
CRITTENDEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A winning “Lucky for Life” ticket worth $25,000 a year for life was sold in Crittenden, Ky., according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers on the ticket will be:

4 - 7 - 9 - 15 - 28 with a Lucky Ball of 11

The winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball to win the game’s second prize.

The winning $25,000 a Year for Life Lucky For Life ticket was sold at the following retailer:

Ezy Stop Foodmart

105 Spears Lane

Crittenden, KY 41030

This retailer will receive a bonus of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $25,000 a year payout has a guaranteed minimum of 20 years, and would become part of a winner’s estate if they passed away before that timeframe.

The payment will be an annual sum of $25,000 before taxes.  

Second-prize winners may also choose the cash option as an option to the annuitized payment.

