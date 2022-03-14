Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at Cincinnati daycare

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is under arrest on multiple charges after Cincinnati police say she violently assaulted a 1-year-old toddler at a daycare facility - and it was all caught on camera.

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, of Westwood is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning on one count of felonious assault and two counts each of endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Cincinnati police charged Hemmitt based on the victim’s mother’s statements, video footage of the offense and medical records.

Officers wrote in court records Hemmitt grabbed the victim by the hair and forced the victims’ head down to the ground, while forcibly removing hair from the victim’s scalp.

They allege picked the victim up by the hair, preventing the 1-year-old’s feet from touching the ground and then walked 10 feet “while performing a push-pull motion with the toddler’s hair clenched in her closed fists,” a criminal complaint states.

The victim suffered multiple scalp injuries that are visible in person and on the recorded footage, and she need “post emergency medical treatment,” police wrote in the court documents.

Hemmitt gave a statement to police “that she disposed of evidence in a trash can to avoid detection of crimes committed,” other court records show.

Her initial bond was set over the weekend at $130,000 after she was arrested on Saturday.

If she is released on bond, she will be under a court order to wear an electronic monitoring unit, according to the latest docket entry.

FOX19 NOW is working to gather more details on this case, including whether Hemmitt is an employee at the daycare and which facility this involves.

