YouTube suspends Hamilton County Board of Elections, flummoxing officials

A screenshot of one of the videos on the Hamilton County Board of Election's Youtube channel.
A screenshot of one of the videos on the Hamilton County Board of Election's Youtube channel.(Scott Wartman | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Scott Wartman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Videos to train poll workers and inform the public about voting don’t seem too controversial.

So YouTube’s suspension of the Hamilton County Board of Election’s online video channel has left election officials wondering what went wrong.

The Hamilton County Board of Election’s YouTube channel just had educational videos, said director Sherry Poland. Video titles on the suspended channel included “What Happens to Absentee Vote By Mail Ballot” and “Poll Worker Opportunities”  

“Obviously there has to be some sort of mistake,” Poland said. “We solely use that to communicate information.”

The election videos violated some policy at YouTube, according to an email sent March 4 to the Norwood, Ohio-based board. Staff just noticed the email Monday after the account was taken down over the weekend.

“We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines,” YouTube’s email stated. “Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube. We know this is probably very upsetting news, but it’s our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all.”

The email doesn’t detail the BOE’s specific offense.

Our media partners at the Enquirer reached out to YouTube via email on Monday. An email from the “Google Press Team” asked for the link to the BOE’s channel so the company could look into it.

The Board of Elections on Monday was in the process of appealing to YouTube, which is owned by Google.

If the channel remains down, the BOE will look at other avenues to get information out about how to vote, how to work at the polls and other election information, Poland said. She believes it will be back up and running soon.

“Obviously I just wish YouTube would have taken a little time to look at the account before permanently suspending it,”  Poland said.

