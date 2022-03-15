2 Cincinnati museums closed after virus attack

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of Cincinnati’s main museums will be closed for the next week due to what a museum spokesperson described as a “systemwide failure” caused by a virus.

The Cincinnati Museum Center and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center were affected over the weekend.

Ticketing services, exhibit lighting and audiovisual displays were among the systems disrupted.

“We don’t think we were targeted specifically,” said CMC CEO Elizabeth Pierce. “We just think this is the nature of the cybersecurity landscape right now, and we’re trying to work through the extent of where it came from and what it’s going to take to fix.”

The museums are working with IT partners to investigate.

There’s no indication at this time that personal data was compromised.

The Freedom Center is expected to reopen March 23.

The CMC is expected to reopen March 24.

