Attorney says client needs treatment, not punishment for child porn charges

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The attorney representing a man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges argued against his client being incarcerated and instead asked for him to be treated for his “disease.”

On Tuesday, Brandon Shiveley, 19, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The judge said Shiveley had a large amount of child pornography that he was sharing on social media.

Union Township police found out through tips that Shiveley was in possession of child porn, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said last year.

Detectives followed up on the tips and went to Shively’s home, where they found photos and videos of “very young children in a state of nudity or engaged in sexual activity,” Tekulve said.

Assistant Clermont County Prosecutor Lara Baron told the court Tuesday that Shiveley continuously downloaded and traded child porn.

“He [Shiveley] would have his accounts shut down due to the downloading and trading of child pornography, and once they were shut down, he would just simply create new accounts so that he could continue in this behavior,” Baron explained.

Shively’s attorney advised the court that his client takes full responsibility for his actions and should be treated instead of incarcerated.

“We believe that this is a disease, your honor, and our argument would be not to punish the person, but to treat the disease,” Attorney Mark Wieczorek asked the judge.

The judge wanted to know why Shiveley didn’t speak up if he knew what he was doing was wrong. Shiveley said he was afraid that if he told anyone what he was doing, he would be sent “a mental hospital or worse, to prison.”

The judge, unswayed by Shiveley and his attorney’s comments, said a crime of this level has consequences.

“These were children, Mr. Shiveley, babies. At least on one occasion, underage children. There’s a price to pay for this conduct. I think you know that,” the judge explained.

The judge could have sentenced Shiveley to 48 years in prison but took his first-time offense and admittance of guilt into consideration.

Due to the nature of his crimes involving child pornography the judge said that Shiveley is not eligible for a reduction of his sentence for good behavior.

Once he is released, Shiveley will have to register as a sex offender and be under post-release control for a period of five years.

