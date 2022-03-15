Contests
CPS high school mourns death of student

Sha’Niya Clark was described as a “sweet” and “kind” person who had her whole life planned out.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Teachers and students are mourning the death of Western Hills High School student Sha’Niya Clark.

School officials announced Clark’s death on social media Monday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened and hurt by the loss of one of our own, Sha’Niya Clark,” a spokesperson wrote. “As a member of the volleyball and cheer team, Sha’Niya will always be remembered as a sweet, kind young lady with a warm smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clark Family and we are asking for you to do the same for the Western Hills High School Community.”

Cameron Knue is an 11th-grader at Dater High School. She was one of Clark’s volleyball teammates and is among many students shocked by news of Clark’s death.

“She had her whole life planned out, she knew what she wanted,” Knue said, adding Clark was the sort of person who had positive relationships with everyone in school. “It’s really hard to see that go away.”

Western Hills High School Athletic Director Phillip O’Neal says Clark’s death had such an impact that some students didn’t show for school on Monday.

“Just to hear about her passing away is completely unfortunate,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal explained Clark went home sick Thursday.

“She was having complications Friday,” he said, “was having trouble breathing, and she just ended up passing away when the ambulance came.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Although Clark is gone, the jersey number she wore, no. 3, will always be remembered.

“We’re going to put together a plaque with her jersey,” O’Neal said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

