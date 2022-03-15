Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dashcam: Blue Ash police looking for driver that led them on high-speed chase

By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police want help finding the driver who led a Blue Ash officer on a chase Sunday afternoon.

The attempted traffic stop was made on Ashwood Drive. The officer initiated the stop due to the license plate not matching the vehicle.

The dashcam video shows the officer telling the driver to put his car in park, but then the driver is shown fleeing from the scene at a high rate of speed.

The driver then got onto Reed Hartman Highway with the officer following behind him.

In the video, the officer says he’s going about 90 mph before heading onto I-275 westbound but the driver was going 100 to 105 mph.

The chase was then terminated near Mosteller.

If you have any information on the driver, you’re asked to contact Det. Dane Baumgartner at 513-745-8555.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack
Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Ken Griffey Jr. gives a big tip of the cap acknowledging a standing ovation as he was...
Ken Griffey Jr. is sixth highest-paid person on Reds 2022 payroll
A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning...
West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

Latest News

A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Underage murder suspect to be tried as adult in ‘senseless’ BP shooting
The sale goes from Wednesday through Sunday.
NKY kids consignment sale returns this week
The plane crashed around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
2 passengers survive Warren County plane crash
Chadwick Major is facing murder and assault charges, according to court records.
Suspect arrested after ‘targeted killing’ in NKY trailer park
The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.
Male suspect at large after dressing as woman to rob US Bank: sheriff's office