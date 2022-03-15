Dashcam: Blue Ash police looking for driver that led them on high-speed chase

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police want help finding the driver who led a Blue Ash officer on a chase Sunday afternoon.

The attempted traffic stop was made on Ashwood Drive. The officer initiated the stop due to the license plate not matching the vehicle.

The dashcam video shows the officer telling the driver to put his car in park, but then the driver is shown fleeing from the scene at a high rate of speed.

The driver then got onto Reed Hartman Highway with the officer following behind him.

In the video, the officer says he’s going about 90 mph before heading onto I-275 westbound but the driver was going 100 to 105 mph.

The chase was then terminated near Mosteller.

If you have any information on the driver, you’re asked to contact Det. Dane Baumgartner at 513-745-8555.

