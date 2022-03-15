Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth announces retirement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengal Andrew Whitworth is retiring from the NFL after a 16-year career, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Whitworth, a 2006 Bengals draft pick, played 11 seasons in Cincinnati before joining the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals saluted Whitworth on his amazing career and retirement following his announcement.

The big left tackle won the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award this past season. During his acceptance speech, Whitworth talked about a story involving Detroit Lions linebacker and former Holy Cross High School standout Derrick Barnes.

Whitworth first met Barnes at the Boys & Girls Club in Cincinnati, a place where Whitworth would visit during his Cincinnati years, our media partners at the Enquirer reports.

“One experience brought it all together for me - this year - and it happened to me on a football field. In our game against the Detroit Lions, I had a young player from the Lions run up to me as soon as the final horn went off. And I saw him sprinting over, and I didn’t know what was going on - like we’d known each other forever.

“I couldn’t place him. It made me so nervous. Had I actually played long enough that like a coach’s son or player’s son is playing against me?

“He stopped that. He said, ‘Hey man, you’re not gonna remember me. I’m Derrick Barnes. You spent time with me when you were a young player in Cincinnati at the Boys & Girls Club. And it meant the world to me. You used to sit with me and talk to me about life. And I was just a little kid. I want you to know how much it meant to me.’ I said, ‘Man.’

“He goes, ‘You know what, the main thing I wanted to say, Whit, I made it. I made it to the NFL, Big Whit.’ Wow! I was floored for how special that was. ... I hope you don’t see that video and think there’s anything special about me. But I hope that you see it and you think this: On that Tuesday off day - when every guy sitting in this room that’s played knows ‘I’d rather be at home’ - I made an investment in him.

“And I didn’t even know it. I think that’s a great lesson for all of us. None of us know when the moment is gonna present itself. The key is to always be available when it does.”

