Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

A brutal attack was caught on camera at a transit station in Seattle earlier in March. (Source: KING, KING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Steve Soliz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 2 at the International District light rail station near downtown.

Video shows a man, later identified by police as Alexander Jay, coming up an escalator with a woman in a red jacket taking the stairs while exiting the station.

However, when the two arrive at the top, Jay is seen holding the woman on the ground by her coat shortly after disappearing from the camera’s view. He then throws her down the first flight of stairs.

The attack continues with Jay following the woman to the first landing on the stairs. Video shows him grabbing her again and throwing her down the next section of stairs.

Jay turns around but then follows the woman as she tries to get away, and a struggle ensues on the second landing.

The woman can be seen holding onto the railing before finally escaping Jay and walking back down to the train platform.

The entire attack lasted under a minute, but the woman had surgery after suffering three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were able to catch Jay a day after the attack. He is facing charges of second-degree assault, and prosecutors have requested $150,000 bail.

Jay is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 24.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack
Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Ken Griffey Jr. gives a big tip of the cap acknowledging a standing ovation as he was...
Ken Griffey Jr. is sixth highest-paid person on Reds 2022 payroll
A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning...
West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

Latest News

Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased...
Mild COVID cases could increase diabetes symptoms, study says
The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to...
Court: Jussie Smollett can leave county jail during appeal
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
Powerful quake off north Japan leaves 2 dead, dozens injured
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Families of Parkland school shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction