Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly

Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.(Source: NYPD via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police early Tuesday arrested a man at a Philadelphia bus terminal who is wanted in the stabbing of two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Officers found Gary Cabana, 60, sleeping on a bench. He was arrested without incident, police said. Philadelphia police said they were searching for him in connection with a fire that was set at a nearby hotel in the city on Monday.

New York City police said Cabana was caught on video leaping over a reception desk and stabbing two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday after he was denied entrance. The museum workers, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were stabbed multiple times and were stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said.

A letter informing the man of his expired membership was sent out on Friday, Miller said, and he showed up at the museum Saturday saying he intended to see a film that was playing.

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said.

The museum evacuated patrons after the attack and closed. It reopened Tuesday.

“We’re relieved and grateful that our colleagues are recovering, and the attacker was arrested,” the museum said in a statement Tuesday morning.

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions, drawing more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gauguin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say
Kristian Hemmitt
Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at Cincinnati daycare
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday.
Car crashes into NKY bar & grille
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Jogger killed by public transit bus in Covington identified
A bill allowing Ohioans to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training is headed to...
Gov. DeWine signs bill removing concealed gun training, permits

Latest News

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Virginia officer, after shooting at gas station
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine’s capital under fire; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning...
Update: West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say
Memo, a Labrador retriever, competes in the sporting group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel...
Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed