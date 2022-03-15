Mild temperatures and decreasing clouds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another warm day on tap with a daytime high near 65 degrees on your Tuesday.

The weather will be dry through Thursday with a warming tend, taking high temperatures into the 70s Thursday but dropping back to the 60s Friday because of cloud cover and showers.

The next rainfall in the forecast gets here Friday with showers and a few spring-like thunderstorms and ends around dawn Saturday. The sky will clear during the day Saturday and look for mostly sunny weather Sunday for the start of Spring. Temperatures will be a bit cooler over the weekend but still pleasant, we return to the 60′s by Sunday afternoon.

Spring begins Sunday the 20th at 11:33 am. The two week outlook calls for temperatures to remain mostly at or warmer than normal to near the end of the month.

