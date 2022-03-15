Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mild temperatures and decreasing clouds

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another warm day on tap with a daytime high near 65 degrees on your Tuesday.

The weather will be dry through Thursday with a warming tend, taking high temperatures into the 70s Thursday but dropping back to the 60s Friday because of cloud cover and showers.

The next rainfall in the forecast gets here Friday with showers and a few spring-like thunderstorms and ends around dawn Saturday. The sky will clear during the day Saturday and look for mostly sunny weather Sunday for the start of Spring. Temperatures will be a bit cooler over the weekend but still pleasant, we return to the 60′s by Sunday afternoon.

Spring begins Sunday the 20th at 11:33 am. The two week outlook calls for temperatures to remain mostly at or warmer than normal to near the end of the month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast

Most Read

Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack
Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Ken Griffey Jr. gives a big tip of the cap acknowledging a standing ovation as he was...
Ken Griffey Jr. is sixth highest-paid person on Reds 2022 payroll
A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning...
West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

Latest News

Rain Friday and Saturday
Dry and pleasant weather for St. Patrick's Day
Warm and dry weather for one more day
Temperatures will be seasonably warm for the start of the field trip game at Heritage Bank...
Wednesday warm up, but rain returns this weekend!
Tracking showers and cooler air as we dive into the weekend
Warm Wednesday with increasing clouds
Getting Warmer!